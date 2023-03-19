'Freedom For Creativity, Not Obscenity': Minister To Streaming Platforms

Anurag Thakur at a press conference in Nagpur

Obscenity, foul language will not be tolerated in the name of creativity by streaming platforms or OTT, underlined Information Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday, hinting that the government will not shy away from intervening if someone "crosses the limit".

An over-the-top is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.

"Abusing in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. Government is serious about complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry will consider in that direction as well," Mr Thakur told the press in Nagpur.

"These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity or abusing. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it," he added.

The Minister's remarks come days after Delhi High Court's scathing remarks against web series "College Romance".

The court, in strong remarks, said its sexually explicit language could corrupt impressionable minds as the content was widely available.

It said the series has "obscene, lascivious and profane content" and urged the government to take steps to check the language on such platforms.

The judge further said she found the language "so obscene and vulgar" that she had to use earphones to watch episodes.

Amid a rise in complaints, the Minister today explained that at the first level, the producer has to remedy the situation.

"After that the complaints are resolved at the level of their association, then most of the complaints are resolved there. When it comes to the level of the government, then strict action is taken at the level of the departmental committee, according to whatever rules are in place," said Mr Thakur.

"But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. We will think seriously if we have to make some changes on this," the Minister added.