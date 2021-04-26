Free Vaccines To Everyone Above 18 Years: Haryana Health Minister

Haryana has an active COVID-19 case count of 74,248 as of 8 am on Monday.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that the state government has placed an order for a total of 66 lakhs of COVID-19 vaccines.

He also announced that the vaccines will be provided free of cost to citizens above the age of 18.

In a tweet, he said, "Haryana Govt has placed an order for 40 lacs Covishield Vaccine and 26 lacs for Covaxin Vaccine. The vaccine will be provided free to everybody above 18 yrs of age in Haryana."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday informed that about 1.1 crore people above the age of 18 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccination across the state from May 1 and an amount of Rs 880 crore would be spent on the vaccine administration, which would be borne by his government. Registration for the vaccination would start on April 28.

According to Union Health Ministry, Haryana has an active COVID-19 case count of 74,248 as of 8 am on Monday to which 4,864 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since then and 6,057 recoveries. A total of 3,46,304 recoveries have been reported. The death count in the state touched 3,767 with 64 deaths since 8 am on Monday.

