'Free Hugs' Offered Outside Metro Station After Kolkata Couple Thrashed In Train

"Hugging is a sign of affection. It isn't vulgar," a protester, who was strumming the guitar, said.
Another youngster said, "I am here because I strongly believe in love. Seeing others support and promote love is giving me strength. This is the Kolkata I grew up and want to live in. If I meet those attackers, I will give them a heartfelt hug and tell them not to be so angry."
Then there were others who said what happened on the train that evening was a "breach of freedom". "Why is affection not normal to normal people? We want to send out the message that affection is all right. It shoudn't be denormalised," said a young hugger.
"It is an expression of love and what happened has sent out a wrong message by the society. Those who attacked the couple need counselling," added another.
A young man his friend had boarded the train around 10 pm on Monday. A senior citizen bumped into them inside the crowded coach and an argument ensued. The couple was pushed off the train and thrashed by a mob, including elderly passengers, for their alleged public display of affection (PDA). "Get a room" and "go to a club" was shouted at the couple.
CommentsVisuals of the incident that emerged later showed the woman shielding her friend as a group of men rained kicks and punches on the duo. Even the woman wasn't spared.
Witnesses say some passengers from another coach cut in and dragged the two to safety.