Couple Abused, Beaten For "Standing Too Close" Inside Kolkata Metro

Share EMAIL PRINT Kolkata Metro: Witnesses say the couple was beaten until some people dragged the man to safety Kolkata: A couple was harassed on the Kolkata metro, pushed out and then thrashed by a mob allegedly because they were "standing too close" and hugging each other.



In images taken from a mobile phone late on Monday night, the woman is seen trying to shield the man with her body as a group of men hit him, kicked and punched him.



The attack started around 10 pm inside a coach where passengers objected to the couple's "PDA" and started abusing them.



When a station came along -- the Dum Dum metro station -- the couple was pushed out and thrashed by the group that included middle-aged and elderly passengers.



Witnesses say both were beaten until some more passengers from another coach cut in and dragged the man to safety.



Photos of the incident were shared online and reached the



No official complaint has been filed with the Metro so far.



The incident has divided Kolkata. While some say public demonstration of affection is not acceptable, other Metro regulars say it is commonplace and most often people don't bother the couples. But once somebody passes a comment or makes a taunting remark, a herd mindset seems to take over.



