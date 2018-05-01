Couple Abused, Beaten For 'Standing Too Close' Inside Kolkata Metro

In images taken from a mobile phone late on Monday night, the woman is seen trying to shield the man with her body as a group of men hit him, kicked and punched him.
The attack started around 10 pm inside a coach where passengers objected to the couple's "PDA" and started abusing them.
When a station came along -- the Dum Dum metro station -- the couple was pushed out and thrashed by the group that included middle-aged and elderly passengers.
Witnesses say both were beaten until some more passengers from another coach cut in and dragged the man to safety.
Photos of the incident were shared online and reached the office of Metro Rail. The officials say they are inspecting additional footage to establish what happened, the attackers and why no railway police intervened.
The incident has divided Kolkata. While some say public demonstration of affection is not acceptable, other Metro regulars say it is commonplace and most often people don't bother the couples. But once somebody passes a comment or makes a taunting remark, a herd mindset seems to take over.