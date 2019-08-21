France Tells Pakistan To Deal With India Bilaterally Over Kashmir Issue

France's Foreign Minister said their constant position on the Kashmir is that it is a bilateral issue

France has said that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, asking them to resolve their differences over it through political dialogue and refrain from any step likely to aggravate tensions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's remarks came as his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi called him on Tuesday to discuss the Kashmir Issue after India revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Drian recalled France's constant position on the Kashmir issue - that it is up to the two countries (India and Pakistan), under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this dispute so as to establish lasting peace, the French Foreign Ministry said in statement on Tuesday.

France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions, it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office in Islamabad, Mr Qureshi hoped that France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would play its due role to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.



