Rafale Deal Details Classified: France After Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM

The unusual statement by France on Rafale deal was a response to Rahul Gandhi's allegation during the no-trust vote that hinted the government had cooked up excuses to hide the information.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2018 19:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi called the Rafale deal a scam, challenged the government to come clean on how much was paid

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 2008 pact between 2 countries to protect classified information: France
  2. Rahul Gandhi alleges government was hiding details of the Rafale deal
  3. Congress says price of jets was higher than what was finalised by UPA

Contradicting Rahul Gandhi that France does not have any objection to New Delhi disclosing the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jets bought by the government in 2016, France today said there was a 2008 security pact between the two countries to protect classified information.

"These provisions naturally apply to the inter-governmental agreement concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons," France said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

The unusual statement was a response to Mr Gandhi's allegation during the no-trust vote that hinted the government had cooked up excuses to hide the information.

Mr Gandhi had told parliament during the debate on the no-trust motion that he had asked visiting French President Emmanuel Macron if his government didn't want the pricing details to be out.

Mr Gandhi has called the deal a scam, and challenged the government to come clean on how much was paid for the aircrafts. The Congress claims that the price of the fighter jets was higher than what was finalised by the United Progressive Alliance government which had negotiated a deal for 126 aircrafts.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had initially agreed to give the details, later backtracked, pointing that the deal was "classified information" and protected from disclosure under a 2008 pact signed between the two countries.

 

