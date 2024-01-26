France Raises with India Issue Of Notice To Delhi-Based French Journalist Vanessa Dougnac

Vanessa Dougnac, in Delhi since 2001, works for the French newspaper La Croix

France raised with India the issue of Indian authorities serving a notice to Delhi-based French journalist Vanessa Dougnac allegedly over violation of certain rules.

The matter was taken up with Delhi during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, officials said.

India conveyed to the French side that the issue was about "compliance with rules and regulations of the country", indicating that it was not related to her journalism.

"This has been brought to our attention by the French side both, prior to the visit (of President Macron) and during the visit," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing, adding that the matter is being handled by the relevant government department.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) which operates under the Union Home Ministry issued a notice to Ms Dougnac, asking her to explain why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn, citing certain violations of rules.

"We are aware of the matter and it is being dealt with by the relevant department," Mr Kwatra said, adding the frame of reference to look at the matter is "compliance with the rules and regulations of the country."

"I do not think this has anything else to do with other aspects of journalism. The principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state under which they come," he said.

Vinay Kwatra said India shared its position on the matter with the French side and it appreciated the "frame of reference in which we are looking at this".

Vanessa Dougnac has been based in Delhi since 2001 and works for the French newspaper La Croix.

It is learnt that the notice was issued to her on January 18 and she has been given 15 days to respond to it.

