Four Tribals' First Flight Is On Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Official Chopper

The tribals thanked Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his generosity

It was a dream come true for four tribals from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district today as they flew in a helicopter for the first time.

They were given a ride in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official aircraft from Ranbyda to Sejawada in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district. Mr Chouhan travelled by road from Ranbyda for a series of programmes in the region as part of his Jandarshan Yatra ahead of the assembly by-poll in the Jobat constituency in the near future, an official said.

"The tribals were allowed to take a chopper ride without Shivraj Chouhan on board as he was to travel by road for the scheduled programmes," he said.

Bypoll in Jobat has been necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria.

The four tribals - Dariyav Singh, Mangal Singh, Ricchu Singh Baghel and Jodh Singh - flew for nearly half an hour in the helicopter, the official said.

Thanking Mr Chouhan for his generosity, they said their dream of flying in a helicopter was fulfilled.

During his programmes, Shivraj Chouhan announced a number of development projects in the Jobat area, including a stadium with a facility for archery at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 5 crore.

He also urged the people to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection by getting vaccinated.

The local tribals accorded a traditional welcome to the chief minister on arrival as he danced with them to the beats of the drum.