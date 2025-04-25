3 Girls, Woman Raped By 6 Men And A Minor At Forest In Madhya Pradesh

Three girls and a woman returning from a wedding were gang-raped by six adults and a minor in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Friday.

The girls - aged, 15, 16, and 17 - and the 21-year-old woman, all tribals, were returning to their village with a man between 1 and 2 am when they were accosted by the men and the minor, who were on motorcycles. The survivors tried to flee but were taken to a forest and raped.

"The man who was with the girls was intimidated and chased away. We have arrested the six men and the minor has been detained. All the arrests were carried out within six hours of receiving information," said Nagendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Balaghat.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Some of the survivors have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

