These Four Supreme Court Judges Took On Chief Justice Dipak Misra

Second most senior judge of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India

Became a Supreme Court judge on October 10, 2011 and will retire in June this year before the Chief Justice retires

Has been openly critical of the collegium system of appointing judges to the Supreme Court and high courts

Was in favour of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) for appointing judges, gave a dissenting order as part of the bench that declared NJAC unconstitutional in 2015

Was on the Supreme Court bench that last year ruled that privacy is a Fundamental Right

Will be the next Chief Justice of India, the first judge from the North East to do so

Son of former Assam Chief Minister Late KC Gogoi

Was on the bench that made it mandatory for those contesting parliamentary and assembly elections to declare their assets, education background and cases against them

Was among the seven judges who last year sentenced Justice CS Karnan, a sitting high court judge, to six months in jail for contempt.

Was part of the two-judge bench that struck down OBC status to Jats

Became a Supreme Court judge in 2012, due to retire in December this year

Was among the two judges who ruled last year that sex with minor wife is rape

Became a Supreme Court judge in 2013, due to retire in November this year

Was among the judges who ruled last year that triple talaq is unconstitutional

Was part of the bench that struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) as illegal in 2015

Four judges of the Supreme Court today went public with their grievances against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, saying things were not right the way India's top court was functioning. Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, in an unprecedented press conference, said repeated attempts to alert the Chief Justice to their concerns -- including a meeting with him this morning -- had failed to make any progress which is why they decided to voice their complaints publicly.