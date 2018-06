The Police along with CRPF laid a cordon in a fruit mandi and arrested the four men. (Representational)

Security forces have arrested four men helping the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.



Acting on a specific information, police and CRPF laid a joint cordon at fruit mandi crossing in Sopore on Tuesday evening and arrested four men of proscribed terror outfit JeM, a police spokesman said.



He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Ayoub Malla, Fayaz Ahmad War, Javid Ahmad War and Maqsood Ahmad War.