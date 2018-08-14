Four Kawariyas Run Over By Train In Odisha

7 persons, including six members of the family, were on their way to Ghoghad Dham (Representational)

Four kawariyas, all family members, were run over by Mumbai-Howrah Mail near Panposh Railway bridge under Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway, Railway police sources today said.

Three kawariyas were killed on the spot while two others, who fell into the river and sustained injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors referred one of the critically injured to Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha, where he was admitted, sources said.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Nilesh Krishna Das (35), his wife Jamuna Nilesh Das (32), their son Lucky Nilesh Das (14), all residents of Jaspur in Odisha, they said, adding that the other victim Ram Bharoshe Das (50), who was a father-in-law of Nilesh's younger brother Sharan Krishna Das.

Ram Bharoshe Das was a resident of Bhillai of Chattisgarh.

Altogether seven persons, including six members of the family, were on their way to Ghoghad Dham in Odisha after lifting holy water from Brahmani river to offer to Lord Shiva on the auspicious 3rd Monday of holy Shravan month.

While they were crossing the Railway bridge, the Mumbai-Howrah Mail run over them in Panposh in Rourkela, Odisha late last night, sources said adding that the bodies of the victim fell in the river following the incident.

The bodies of Nilesh, Lucky and Ram Bharoshe were found on the river bank but the body of Jamuna was flown away, which was tracked 16 kms away from the bridge by divers.