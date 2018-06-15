Four Injured In Leopard Attack In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Kanshi Ram, 30, was working in his agriculture field when a leopard attacked him yesterday evening, Divisional Forest Officer or DFO RK Mittal said.
On hearing his cries, three persons rushed to his help and were also attacked by the leopard, Mr Mittal said. All the four have been admitted to a hospital.
Efforts were on to catch the leopard and a big cage has been placed outside the village to trap it.
He asked villagers not to venture out alone at night and keep lights outside their houses to ward off wild animals.