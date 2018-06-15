Four Injured In Leopard Attack In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Kanshi Ram, 30, was working in his agriculture field when a leopard attacked him yesterday evening

All India | | Updated: June 15, 2018 14:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Four Injured In Leopard Attack In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Efforts were on to catch the leopard and a big cage has been placed outside the village. (File)

Balrampur:  Four persons were injured when a leopard attacked them in Bharawandeeh village under Rampur range of Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Balrampur, an official said.

Kanshi Ram, 30, was working in his agriculture field when a leopard attacked him yesterday evening, Divisional Forest Officer or DFO RK Mittal said.

On hearing his cries, three persons rushed to his help and were also attacked by the leopard, Mr Mittal said. All the four have been admitted to a hospital.

Comments
Efforts were on to catch the leopard and a big cage has been placed outside the village to trap it.

He asked villagers not to venture out alone at night and keep lights outside their houses to ward off wild animals. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

leopard attackUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................