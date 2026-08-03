Found Out From TV: Mother Of Man Accused Of Throwing Slipper At Pappu Yadav

The mother of the man accused of hurling a slipper at Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi claimed on Monday that her son had left home carrying a lunch box and that the family learnt he was in the national capital only after seeing him on television.

Speaking to reporters at Shahpani village in Sikandrabad block of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, she said her son Sumit, the accused, left home around 12.30 pm after asking her to pack his lunch.

"We do not know who took him there. We came to know that he had gone to Delhi only after seeing him on television," she said.

During a press conference at his residence, Sumit threw a slipper at Yadav when he was defending his controversial skit in the Parliament House complex over the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations.

The incident triggered an altercation between Yadav's supporters and the alleged attacker.

Delhi Police had identified the accused as 34-year-old Sumit, a Bulandshahr native engaged in an iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad, with no previous criminal record. Another man, identified as Happy Sharma, was also detained for questioning.

Police sources earlier said the two men told investigators they were not associated with any political party and described themselves as "Sanatanis", alleging that they were assaulted by Yadav's supporters.

There have been speculations that Sumit and Sharma were linked to the BJP. However, no official response from the BJP was available.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident and have not filed an FIR so far.