Former UP Legislator Charged For Beating Up Additional District Collector

Dilip Verma is husband of sitting BJP lawmaker from Nanpara Assembly constituency, Madhuri Verma

Two cases were registered against former legislator Dilip Verma and his supporters for allegedly beating up an Additional District Collector in his chamber, police said Saturday.

Dilip Verma is the husband of sitting BJP Member of Legislative Assembly from Nanpara Assembly constituency Madhuri Verma.

In protest, the staff at the tehsil office locked its gate and abstained from work.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said Madhusudan Arya, the tehsildar, filed a complaint against Dilip Verma and 20-25 others on Friday for misbehaving with him, beating him and hurling abuses.

Mr Arya claimed he sustained internal injuries.

Dilip Verma and his supporters also apparently blocked a road and misbehaved with policemen at a police station, the SP said.

On Mr Arya's complaint, a case was registered against Dilip Verma and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, he said.

Dilip Verma was elected MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Mahsi constituency in Bahraich in 1993 and 1996.