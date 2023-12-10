Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai Is New Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Sources

Vishnu Deo Sai -- tribal leader and former Union Minister -- is the BJP's pick as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in the run-up to 2024 general election, sources have told NDTV. The selection is along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of having a tribal leader as the Chief Minister of the state, which has a chunk of tribal population.

The 59-year-old is known to be favoured by the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Additionally, he is close to former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who so far was the party's tallest leader in the state.

The four-term MP =-- who has been the president of the Chhattisgarh unit of the party since 2006 -- is known for his organisational capability and has a non-controversial image.

Previously, he has been a member of the BJP National Working Committee. When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, he was named as the junior minister for steel.