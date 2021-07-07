Ex-Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's Wife Murdered At Delhi Home: Cops

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife was murdered last night at her Delhi home, police said.

Kitty Kumaramangalam, 67, was found dead at her house in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar. She was suffocated to death with a pillow, as per the initial probe.

She had served as a Supreme Court lawyer. Her husband was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1984, and had served as Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Justice and Company Affairs between 1991 and 92, Parliamentary Affairs Minister between 1992 and 93, and as the country's Power Minister in 1998.

"She was murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night. One person has been detained, and search is on for two other accused," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.