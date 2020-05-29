Former Rajasthan BJP Chief, Veteran Politician Bhanwar Lal Sharma Dies

Bhanwar Lal Sharma never used a government bungalow, car as an MLA, minister, Satish Poonia

Veteran BJP leader and former president of Rajasthan BJP Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Friday, a party leader said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders offered their condolences.

BJP state president Satish Poonia consoled Mr Sharma's family members at his residence and said the death is a personal loss for him and the party.

Mr Poonia said Bhanwar Lal Sharma had a major contribution in the development of the state and in strengthening the party.

He believed in simplicity and never used a government bungalow or car while he was an MLA and minister, he said.