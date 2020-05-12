Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS: Report

Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS at 12:30 pm. Had suffered a reaction to a new medication

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged today.

The 87-year-old Congress leader was discharged around 12:30 pm, hospital sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Manmohan Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative, the sources told news agency PTI.

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

The sources told PTI that Manmohan Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation.

Dr Singh is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Manmohan Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)