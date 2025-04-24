Advertisement
Former Pakistani Cricketer Danish Kaneria Slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Read Time: 2 mins
Former Pakistani Cricketer Danish Kaneria Slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Danish Kaneria is Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has publicly criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his silence following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaneria questioned the Prime Minister's lack of condemnation, stating, "If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn't Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth - you're sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you."

The attack, which took place in Baisaran near Pahalgam on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. It is one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent years.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to central agency sources.

TRF, believed to be backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, is considered a proxy of LeT founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. On Tuesday, the group said the "demographic change" in the region was the reason for the attack.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strongly worded statement today during a public address in Bihar. In his first remarks since the incident, PM Modi said, "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's resolve will not falter. Terrorism will not go unpunished."

In the past, Danish has alleged that he faced huge discrimination in Pakistan and his career was destroyed. Kaneria said he did not get equal values and respect in Pakistan.

Danish Kaneria, Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistan PM
