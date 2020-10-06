Former Odisha Congress MP Kartikeswar Patra Dies At 79

Kartikeswar Patra was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Balasore constituency in 1991.

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Kartikeswar Patra has died following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 79.

Kartikeswar Patra, who was also a writer, is survived by wife Umarani, a former MLA, three daughters and a son, they said.

He was unwell for the last few days and died while being taken to Bhubaneswar for treatment late on Monday night, they added.

A multifaceted personality, Kartikeswar Patra was elected to the Odisha assembly thrice in 1971, 1974 and 1980 from Bhograi constituency in Balasore district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries mourned Kartikeswar Patra's death.

He was also closely associated with several social and cultural activities.

Author of several books, the former lawmaker was intensely engaged in research work on culture and literature.