Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze's 'Secret' Meet: Show Cause Notice To 4 Cops

Param Bir Singh had levelled corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh (File)

The Navi Mumbai Police have issued a show-cause notice to four police officials over an alleged "secret" meeting between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze last November, an official said today. The four include a police sub-inspector and three constables.

The two had met in a room adjacent to the chamber of Justice Chandiwal (Retd.) Commission in a building in south Mumbai.

The one-member panel is probing allegations of corruption levelled against then state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh after he was removed as the Mumbai top cop.

The four personnel of Navi Mumbai police's Local Arms Unit had escorted Sachin Waze from the Taloja Jail to a hearing before the Commission in south Mumbai when he and Singh managed to speak to each other in private.

"The show-cause notice has been issued by DCP, Headquarters, who probed the issue. Once he gives the report, we will take necessary action," a top Navi Mumbai police officer said.

"After the information of the meeting between Singh and Waze came to light, senior officials of the Mumbai Police visited the spot and informed the Navi Mumbai Police. We took serious note of the incident and an inquiry was ordered against the four police officials for the violation of protocol while escorting the accused person," the official said.

Sachin Waze is currently lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja Central Jail in connection with the Antilia security scare case in which an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai. Waze is also an accused in the murder case of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.