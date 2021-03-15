Former MLA, Wrestler Sambhaji Pawar Dies In Maharashtra Aged 80

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar died in Maharashtra's Sangli on Sunday night after a prolonged illness, his family said on Monday. He was 80.

Known as "bijli malla" in the wrestling arena, Sambhaji Pawar, a four-time MLA, was the former state president of Janata Dal, and had defeated heavyweight Vishnudada Patil in 1986.

He won an Assembly election in 2009 on a BJP ticket.

Sambhaji Pawar is survived by his wife and two sons. The last rites were performed in Sangli, family members added.