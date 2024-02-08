Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Quits Congress

Baba Siddique's son is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades.

A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power.

Baba Siddique in a post on X said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect." "There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he added.

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There's a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

The move comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP).

