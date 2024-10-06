Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Hospitalised

Champai Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August. (File)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday.

He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Champai Soren's condition was stable and improving.

In a post on X, Champai Soren said there was nothing to worry about him.

"Due to health related problems, I will be attending the 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' organised at veer bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all," he said.

Champai Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)