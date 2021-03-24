Former IFS Officer Ajay Kumar Appointed HPPSC Chairman

Former IFS officer Ajay Kumar took over as the chairman of the HPPSC on Wednesday.

Former managing director of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) Jai Prakash Kalta was appointed member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), according to a notification issued by the state government on Monday.

राज्यपाल श्री बंडारू दत्तात्रेय जी ने आज राजभवन में सादे लेकिन गरिमापूर्ण समारोह में श्री अजय कुमार जी को हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष के रूप में और श्री जयप्रकाश काल्टा जी को भी आयोग के सदस्य के रूप में पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। pic.twitter.com/zi5dvotRI4 — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) March 24, 2021

Both Mr Kumar and Mr Kalta were administered the oath of office by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Raj Bhawan.

Mr Kumar will remain the chairman of HPPSC for a term of six years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier, the notification said. Born on August 8, 1960, he will serve as the HPPSC chairman till August 7, 2022.

