Former High Court Chief Justice Appointed As Law Panel Chairperson

Retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi was on Monday appointed as the chairperson of the Law Commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi have been appointed as members of the commission, he said.

