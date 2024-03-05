Ex Professor GN Saibaba, Arrested Over Alleged Maoist Links, Acquitted

Professor Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, is currently in Nagpur Central Jail.

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, jailed for alleged Maoist links, has been acquitted by the Bombay High Court. Mr Saibaba, 54, and five others were convicted in 2017 by a sessions court.

The high court had acquitted Mr Saibaba, who has a disability, on October 14, 2022, but the Supreme Court had set it aside, referring the case back to the high court for a fresh hearing.

Mr Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, is currently in Nagpur Central Jail.

In 2017, a sessions court in Gadchiroli had convicted Mr Saibaba and the others for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The court had held that Mr Saibaba had literature intended for circulation among underground Maoists at Gadchiroli and others, to incite violence.

Mr Saibaba had challenged the sessions court conviction before the Bombay High Court.

A division Bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes said it acquitted all the accused as the prosecution could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them.

The court also scrapped the sanction given by the prosecution to charge the accused under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).