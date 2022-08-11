Watch: Virender Sehwag And Suresh Raina's Review Of Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina have reviewed Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit the theatres today. The movie, directed by Advait Chauhan, stars Kareena Kapoor as female lead.

Praising Aamir Khan's art of work and the storyline, Virender Sehwag said, "This film has perfectly captured the emotions of the common man in India. And, you don't have to think about the performance when it is an Aamir Khan film.”

Talking about the other characters in the film, Virender Sehwag added, "They have done some amazing piece of work. I really loved watching it."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Suresh Raina said that he is in complete awe of the hard work and efforts put in by the Laal Singh Chaddha team. He said, "Above all, the best thing about the film is the love story and the beautiful songs. I just loved it."

"All the best, Aamir bhai, really enjoyed the movie," he signed off.

The video, featuring the two, was shared by Aamir Khan's production house on Instagram. "Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina's reaction after watching Laal Singh Chaddha."

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film also marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. It is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film featured Acadamy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. It is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18.

Meanwhile, a special screening was organised by the makers of the film for Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Sushmita Sen, among others, were invited.

Other than Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan has also hit the theatres today.