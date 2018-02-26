Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian Dies At 79

Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018

Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018

Former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian has passed away aged 79, officials said today."Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of TSR Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us," the IAS association said in a tweet.His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi at 5.30 pm, the association said.Mr Subramanian was the cabinet secretary from August 1, 1996, to March 31, 1998.The cause of death and other details were immediately not known.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh and other senior IAS officers have condoled his death.Condoling his death, the defence minister said, "Former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian is no more. Saddened by the news. He was affable, full of ideas and energetic. In many a debate on TV channels, shared thoughts with him. Condolences to his family and his fraternity."Jitendra Singh said, "Saddened by news of the demise of former Cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian. My condolences to the entire IAS fraternity and his family."Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Anil Swarup, said, "Bichde sab bari bari (all left one by one)."One of the most outstanding officers TSR Subramanian is no more. Rest in Peace. RIP, he said on Twitter.