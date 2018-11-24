Former BJP Leader Arrested From Gujarat For Raping Woman In Delhi

Police arrested Chhabil Patel from his hideout in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

Delhi Police have arrested former legislator of Gujarat BJP for sexually assaulting a woman in west Delhi last year, an officer said, adding that the accused was arrested from Ahmedabad.

The victim, a widow from Gujarat, alleged in her complaint that she had met Chhabil Patel in 2017 at a social event in Gujarat. "Patel told her that he donates 20% cent of his income to the welfare of widows and that he wants to help her in opening an NGO," the FIR said.

"For the NGO business meeting, Chabbil Patel took the victim to an apartment in Delhi's Dwarka where he served her tea laced with sedatives. When the victim lost consciousness, Patel sexually assaulted her," it said.

"Patel also clicked her nude pictures, threatening her to make them viral on social media if she did not comply with his orders. He sexually assaulted the victim on many occasions," the FIR said.

The woman took up her case with the local police against Patel, who had fled to Gujarat from Delhi, the police said. "The accused did not cooperate with Delhi Police whenever he was called to join the probe. Police teams on November 10 had gone to Sola (Ahmedabad) and camped there to nab him. During a raid, Patel had managed to escape from his residence," a senior police officer said.

"He was later arrested from his hideout in Ahmedabad," he said, adding Chhabil Patel also took Rs 7 lakh from the victim in the name of NGO.