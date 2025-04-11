Former Bajaj Auto Vice Chairman Madhur Bajaj Dies At 73

Veteran industrialist and former Bajaj Auto vice-chairman Madhur Bajaj died here after a brief illness, company sources said on Friday.

He was 73 and is survived by his wife Kumud and two daughters -- Neelima and Nimisha.

Madhur Bajaj was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai a few days ago due to health issues. Two days back, he suffered a stroke as well, the sources said.

He took his last breath at the hospital at around 5 am on Friday, they said.

Madhur Bajaj's last rites were performed in the afternoon at Worli crematorium in Mumbai, according to sources.

Born on August 19, 1952, a third-generation member of the late businessman and politician Jamanlal Bajaj clan, Madhur Bajaj had resigned from the vice-chairmanship of Bajaj Auto in January last year owing to health issues.

After schooling from the prestigious Doon School of Dehradun and then graduating from Mumbai's Sydenham College in 1973, he did his MBA at International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979.

Madhur Bajaj was also serving as a director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Bajaj Electricals Limited and several other companies of the Bajaj Group. He was also the Chairman of Maharashtra Scooters Limited.

He had also been the President of the Society of the Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) during 2005-07 and also the past President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex Industries Association of Pune.

Madhur Bajaj was a recipient of the 'Vikas Rattan' Award from the International Friendship Society of India, for enriching human life and outstanding achievements.

"With profound grief, we at SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry mourn the sad demise of Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd (and former president of SIAM during 2005-07," SIAM President and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Shailesh Chandra said in a statement on X.

"He has been an active member of the SIAM executive committee and always advocated for building a strong automotive industry in India. He was instrumental in working closely with the Government of India in developing the first-ever automotive Mission Plan from 2006-16, which helped in creating a robust Indian automotive industry," Mr Chandra said in the statement.

Expressing his condolences on the death of Madhur Bajaj, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a post on X said, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhur Bajaj ji, former Vice-Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd. He will be remembered for his exemplary leadership, which not only propelled the Bajaj Group to greater heights but also contributed to the India story. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers."

President of MCCIA Sanjay Kirloskar expressed his "heartfelt condolences " to the Bajaj family and said he was "deeply saddened by the passing of Madhur Bajaj." "During his tenure (2006-08), he brought remarkable vision to MCCIA from signing an MoU with UNIDO to help MSMEs meet global standards, to promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and new-age sectors like animation and gaming. A visionary industrialist and generous philanthropist, his legacy will continue to guide us," Mr Kirloskar added.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Madhur uncle ... On behalf of everyone at Finolex and my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Bajaj family. May his soul rest in peace, and may his life continue to inspire all of us," said Prakash Chhabria, Chairman, Finolex Industries.

