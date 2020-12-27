Former Assam Minister Ajanta Neog Meets Amit Shah, To Join BJP

Congress had on Friday expelled Ajanta Neog from its primary membership (File)

Former Assam minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The MLA, who was in Congress, later said will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next one or two days.

"When I was in Congress, I was in party discipline and hence I was not able to express my views clearly. Now I have left that party and will make join BJP within one or two days," she said.

Congress had on Friday expelled Ajanta Neog from its primary membership for "indulging in anti-party activities".

Ajanta Neog had met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North-East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam next year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)