Forest Officer Shares First-Ever Camera Trap Pic Of Tiger In Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary

The last documentation of a tiger in the sanctuary was 20 years back.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, took to Twitter to share the first-ever camera trap picture of a tiger in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bengal. He noted that the last documentation of a tiger in the sanctuary was 20 years back.

Mr Nanda captioned the pic as ''You are seeing first ever camera trap picture of a Tiger in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary of North Bengal. The last documentation of the tiger here was two decades back. A cheer for wildlife enthusiasts.''

See the picture here:

You are seeing first ever camera trap picture of a Tiger in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary of North Bengal. Last documentation of tiger here was two decades back. A cheer for wildlife enthusiasts. pic.twitter.com/RiznOmubjx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 19, 2023

Twitter users were thrilled to see the picture and expressed their delight in the comments section.

One user reacted to the picture and said, ''Golden Jubilee Bonus.It's a matter of great happiness and same time opportunity to manage and meet challenges effectively and efficiently.'' Another commented, ''Good work by all involved. Let them thrive and grow well to the number that our forests can support, without any unfortunate conflict with human beings.''

A third added, ''Kudos to the Forest dept and the officers. And of course, to the graceful Tiger.'' A fourth said, ''They are now reclaiming their old territories.''

According to WWF, a camera trap is simply a digital camera connected to an infrared sensor, which can see objects that are moving, like animals. They are meant to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats, species location, population sizes and how species are interacting.

When an animal moves past the sensor it causes the camera to fire, recording an image or video to the memory card for later retrieval.

''Camera traps can be left in the field to continuously watch an area of habitat for weeks or even months, recording the rarest events which occur in nature. This can include everything from a big cat patrolling its territory, to the raiding of a bird´s nest by a predator. Camera traps are also “wildlife friendly”, in that they cause little or no disturbance to wildlife,'' information on the WWF website reads.