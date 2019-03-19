Forest Employee Arrested For Taking Bribe In Maharashtra

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added.

A forest department employee in Palghar district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 13,000 as bribe from a man for giving him a GPS survey report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Dinesh Shivde, 29, posted in Dahanu division allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the man to hand him the report of a GPS survey conducted in his area in Somta village, the ACB said in a release on Tuesday.

The villager complained to the ACB which laid a trap and caught Mr Shivde on Monday while he was accepting Rs 13,000 as first instalment of the bribe amount, it said.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added.

