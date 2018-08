Malik sustained critical injuries and later died, the police said (Representational)

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists shot dead a Forest Department official on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, the police said.

"Terrorists this evening barged inside Tariq Ahmad Malik's house in Zandpal area in Tangmarg and fired upon him," a police spokesman said.

Mr Malik sustained critical injuries and later died, he said.

The police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, the spokesman said.