Foreign Secretary Meets Nepal's Top Leadership To Review Commitments

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale meets Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart Shankar Das Bairagi and called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his two-day visit in Kathmandu.

Mr Gokhale, who arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday, also met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the past commitments that were made during the visit of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to India and return visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal last year.

"As India is gearing up for general elections, the meeting of the Joint Commission at foreign ministers' level was postponed. That's why a meeting at the foreign secretary level is taking place to ensure smooth execution of old and new agreements and understandings reached with India," Mr Gyawali was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The minister said that some projects and bilateral issues have been resolved or making good progress and some are facing some bottlenecks.

It is also expected that the Nepali officials might also try to push the report of the Eminent Persons' Group on Nepal-India Relations in the wake of New Delhi's reluctance to accept it before the general elections, the report said.

The two sides are also expected to discuss issues, including cross-border rail projects and construction of the integrated check posts, it said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.