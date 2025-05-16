India Hands Over 15 Tata Curvv EVs To Nepal In Key Diplomatic Move

The government of India has provided 15 Tata Curvv.evs to the government of Nepal. The initiative serves as a symbol of friendship and a mutual commitment to addressing climate issues between the two nations. The handover was conducted by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affair, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, as a sign of support for the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambaad, an international discussion on 'Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity' taking place in Kathmandu from May 16 to 18, 2025.



Earlier, the Indian automotive company, Tata, announced the delivery of its Curvv.ev and Tiago.ev to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The company attributed its product line enhancement and brand initiatives to the government's 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Additionally, it noted that the TATA.ev series is accessible on GeM (Government e Marketplace) for government agencies throughout the nation. The company asserts that its Tata.ev vehicles have surpassed 50% MII (Make In India) content, qualifying them as a distinguished Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement Policy. Furthermore, it emphasized that the brand is deeply rooted in India, designed for India, and is now contributing significantly to the nation's esteemed institutions.



The Tata Curvv.ev is one of the prominent models of the automaker sold alongside the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev in the Indian market. It comes at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car is available in eight variants, with the most expensive version carrying a price tag of Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Tata Curvv.ev is available with the options of a 55 kWh and 45 kWh battery pack. The bigger battery pack offers a MIDC range of up to 502 km on a single charge, while the smaller battery pack offers a range of up to 430 km on a single charge.