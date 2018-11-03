Tourist Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Bodh Gaya

The police aren't ruling out murder and investigating the death from all angles, an officer said

All India | Reported by | Updated: November 03, 2018 09:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tourist Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Locals found a man hanging from a tree and informed the police.

Gaya, Bihar: 

A tourist, possibly from Australia, was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites and popular with international tourists.

When some locals were passing by the forest this morning, they were shocked to find a man hanging from a tree. They informed the police who rushed to the spot.

The police found his bag, a diary and water bottle at the spot. The cops say the phone numbers with Australian code in the diary suggest he could be from Australia.

The police aren't ruling out murder and investigating the death from all angles, an officer said.

The forensic team is on its way to Bodh Gaya.

More details are awaited.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bodh Gayatourist deadforeign national killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................