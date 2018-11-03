Tourist Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Locals found a man hanging from a tree and informed the police.

A tourist, possibly from Australia, was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites and popular with international tourists.

When some locals were passing by the forest this morning, they were shocked to find a man hanging from a tree. They informed the police who rushed to the spot.

The police found his bag, a diary and water bottle at the spot. The cops say the phone numbers with Australian code in the diary suggest he could be from Australia.

The police aren't ruling out murder and investigating the death from all angles, an officer said.

The forensic team is on its way to Bodh Gaya.

More details are awaited.