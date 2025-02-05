American Tourist Shot Dead While Withdrawing Cash From ATM

A Boston man, on vacation with his partner in the Philippines, was shot dead during an attempted robbery. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Trento town where Ralph Manecke was withdrawing cash, around $800, from the ATM.

The armed suspect, wearing a helmet and mask, jumped out of an SUV and confronted him and his partner Jerald Ceasar Tornea. The robber snatched the bag containing the cash from Tornea before firing a shot into Manecke's stomach and fleeing the scene.

Tornea recounted the horrifying moment to authorities, saying the suspect initially greeted them before suddenly pulling out a gun, as per The NY Post. She said, "While we were withdrawing, an SUV drove up next to us, and a man stepped out. I was taken aback when I saw he was pointing a gun at us."

The armed suspect warned my partner not to move, she added. "I couldn't do anything. My entire body felt numb, and I dropped to the ground." She said the man grabbed the bag from her, and then she heard the gunshot.

A devastated Tornea cradled Manecke's lifeless body in the street until police reached the spot. The 56-yera-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after a short while. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

This tragedy occurred on the same island where 26-year-old YouTuber Elliot Onil Eastman from Vermont was kidnapped last October. Eastman, who had recently married, was taken from his in-laws' home and remains missing.