Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's 3-Day Bangladesh, Bhutan Visit Begins Tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan on Thursday focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on key issues.

In Dhaka, Mr Jaishankar will call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold discussions with Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, announcing the visit.

It is learnt that Mr Jaishankar's trip to Bangladesh is aimed at preparing the grounds for a visit to India by Hasina.

"The forthcoming visit of the external affairs minister to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties," the MEA said in a statement.

The last visit by Mr Jaishankar to Bangladesh was in March last year.

The external affairs minister will be Bhutan's first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, the MEA said, adding it reflects the great importance both countries attach to the relationship.

In Thimphu, Mr Jaishankar will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, the MEA said, He will call on Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering, the prime minister of Bhutan, and meet his counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the MEA said.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.