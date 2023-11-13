Foreign Diplomats To Visit Madhya Pradesh To See BJP Election Campaign

The programme is part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by JP Nadda

A three-member delegation of foreign diplomats based here will be visiting Indore on November 14-15 to experience and get first hand insight in the BJP's election campaign, the party said on Monday.

Michael Rees, second secretary in the Australian high commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, minister plenipotentiary (consular affairs) in the high commission of Tanzania, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary in the Japanese embassy will be part of the delegation.

Indore is in Madhya Pradesh where campaign is in full swing ahead of the assembly polls on November 17.

The BJP said similar delegations comprising representatives of diplomatic missions from Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and Singapore had visited Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat during assembly polls in the two states in November and December 2022 to observe the party's election campaign.

The programme is part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's national president J P Nadda on its 43rd foundation day.

