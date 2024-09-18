For 'Vibrant Democracy': PM Modi On 'One Nation One Election' Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today applauded the cabinet's move to green-light the Kovind panel's proposal for "One nation one election". In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders".

"This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," he added.

The proposal is part of the report of the panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The plan -- backed by the NDA and many judges of the Supreme Court -- proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Under it, urban body and panchayat polls have to be held within 100 days of the general and state election.

PM Modi has always been an enthusiastic supporter of "One nation one election" concept. He has repeatedly underscored that it is a "need" for the country and cannot be a matter of debate.

"Elections are held at different places every few months. The effect it has on development work is known to all," he said earlier.

Several judges of the Supreme Court have also supported the idea, pointing to the resources it would save.

The Kovind panel has listed a number of advantages to simultaneous elections. Its report said it would "optimise scarce resources" and a more stable economy. A single round of elections would allow businesses and corporate firms to take decisions without fear of adverse policy changes, the report said.

"If we save this money India won't have to wait for 2047, but will achieve its 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) dreams much before," former Union minister Anurag Thakur has said.