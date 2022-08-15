For Threat Calls To Mukesh Ambani, Man Detained By Mumbai Police

A case has been registered by the police (File Image)

A man was taken into custody by the Mumbai police today for issuing threats to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, officials have said.

The man, identified as Afzal, had made three-four calls on a landline number at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon this morning, threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The suspect was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the threat calls, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the caller is mentally unstable.

A case has been registered and the man is currently being questioned by the police.