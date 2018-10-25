For Specially-Abled Voters In Rajasthan, A New Service Ahead Of Polls

Volunteers will also help specially-abled voters go inside polling stations. (Representational)

For the convenience of specially-abled voters, the Election Commission of India has decided to deploy pick-and-drop vans, during the December 7 Rajasthan assembly polls.

Jodhpur district Election Officer Ravi Kumar said the voters would also be taken inside the polling booth in wheelchairs by volunteers.

To implement this measure, the district administration is appointing transport nodal officers in every district, while the booth level officers (BLO) have been asked to identify specially-abled voters, enlisted to cast votes at their booths.

The BLOs will provide lists of the voters to the transport nodal officers, who can be contacted directly by voters to avail the pick-and-drop facilities.

"Volunteers will remain present at every polling booth with a wheel chair to receive such voters from the van, take them into the polling booth on it and then take them back to the vehicle after they cast their vote," Mr Kumar said.