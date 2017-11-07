For Rajasthan's Hadiya, A Happy Reunion After Week In Government Shelter Last Wednesday, Payal came to the court in a burqa and insisted that she had married Mohammad Faiz of her own volition.

151 Shares EMAIL PRINT Payal Sanghvi's family had alleged that she was kidnapped and blackmailed. Jodhpur: A 22-year-old Hindu woman



Rightwing protesters raised slogans as Payal sat in a police gypsy and headed back to her husband's home.



Payal's family had petitioned the High Court alleging that she was kidnapped by Mohammad Faiz and blackmailed, and that her marriage certificate was forged. Payal's brother Chirag Sanghvi said in court that Faiz had been harassing his sister for some time and had kidnapped her on October 25 while she was going to college. He also said she was forced to sign papers and fake marriage documents were prepared.



"This is a clear case of 'love jihad'," the family's lawyer Gokulesh Bohra had said, referring to the term used by right-wing groups to describe their allegation that Hindu women are lured into conversion and marriage by Muslim men.



Today, Payal's family admitted the couple had been friends since school.



"We are disappointed, this girl is under some kind of spell...they used to study together in school, now what can one do about that," said her father Narpat Singhvi.



Payal's father-in-law, denying any forcible conversion, said: "There is no love jihad...even 0.1%. They knew each other for 10 years, they used to meet often, and talked for hours on the phone. Both families knew."



Last Wednesday, Payal came to the court in a burqa and insisted that she had married Mohammad Faiz of her own volition.



But the court sent her to a hostel for a week, which raised eyebrows as she is above 18, and an adult.



The case coincides with the controversy over Hadiya, a 24-year-old Kerala woman who converted to Islam and married a Muslim. Her marriage has been challenged in court by her father, who alleged that it was a form of recruitment by ISIS that is gaining currency in Kerala. Yesterday, a National women's panel team met Hadiya and declared that she was "smiling and happy".



