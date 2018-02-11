For PM Modi's Palestine Visit, Chopper From Jordan, Escort From Israel

In an unusual clip shared by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the Prime Minister's chopper is seen making his way to Ramallah with its escort. PM Modi landed at the Palestinian Authority's presidential headquarters in Ramallah.
Mr Kumar called it "history in the making".
Ahead of the visit, a Palestinian Authority official had told Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper that they were coordinating PM Modi's flight with Jordan and Israel.
Israeli authorities control all entrance and exit points to the West Bank including its 150 km border with Jordan and the air space above.
History in the making. In a first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, PM @narendramodi on the way to Ramallah in a chopper provided by Jordan government and escorted by choppers from Israel Air Force.
Later, the Foreign Ministry has called the Palestine leg of the visit, "truly memorable and historic", a sentiment reflected by PM Modi as well.
In 2015, then President Pranab Mukherjee had flown to Tel Aviv in Israel and travelled by road to Ramallah. Mr Mukerjee had, after an overnight stay at the Palestinian city, started his visit to Israel.