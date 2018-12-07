For People Travelling To Vote, Telangana Waives Off Toll Tax

Telanagana recorded a 48.1 per cent turnout till 1 PM.

With hundreds of people from Hyderabad heading to their native places to cast their votes in the Telangana Assembly elections today, the state government decided to exempt them from toll tax.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders to this effect following a request from Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar.

The poll official said because of huge traffic jams at toll plazas, he requested the Chief Secretary to waive the toll tax to enable people to reach their villages faster.

A large number of people from Hyderabad left to vote on Thursday. Train and bus stations were also crowded.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was operating additional bus services to clear the rush.

