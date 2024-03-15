For Opposition Unity, AAP's 'Highest Sacrifice' In Assam, A Challenge For Congress

AAP has named candidates to three out of 14 seats in Assam. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today took a step forward to solve the seat-sharing deadlock with ally Congress in Assam, dropping its candidate from Guwahati as a "sacrifice". The AAP also challenged the Congress to withdraw its contenders where both the parties have nominated their representatives.

The Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA bloc which aims to put up a joint fight against the BJP in the 2024 polls, and talks are on to allocate seats to the ally partners.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had earlier named candidates to three out of 14 seats in Assam: Guwahati, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh. The Congress has declared it will fight 13 seats and is expected to strike a seat-sharing deal with its regional ally Assam Jatiya Parishad for Dibrugarh.

AAP has fielded Manoj Dhanowar from Dibrugarh while AJP has announced Lurinjyoti Gogoi as its candidate from this seat. The BJP has nominated former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal as its candidate from Dibrugarh.

Stating that it tried its best to maintain opposition unity in Assam and other parts of the country, the AAP has accused the Congress of declaring candidates while seat talks were still on.

"We are totally in shock by this approach of Congress, will it not be helping BJP by dividing the votes? Will it not help the BJP? The people of Assam want the opposition to remain united, only then we will be able to defeat the BJP" said the AAP.

The AAP said it has decided to make the "highest sacrifice" by withdrawing its candidate from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat to avoid any split in votes in the Opposition unity.

"We also challenge the Congress and the United Opposition Forum to reciprocate our gesture by withdrawing its candidate from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seats. Else, it will be clear that the Congress has a setting with the BJP and is fighting only to make sure BJP wins," said the AAP.

The AAP move came after Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah urged AAP, CPI, and CPM to join forces for the 2026 state elections, hinting at a potential shift in the political landscape.

The Congress and the AAP have already struck a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, and Chandigarh.

In Assam, another alliance partner, Trinamool Congress, has declared candidates for four seats. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is also going solo in West Bengal after seat-sharing talks failed with the Congress.

The CPM also nominated one candidate and requested the Congress to withdraw its contender.