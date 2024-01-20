'For Instagram Followers': 24-Year-Old Who Made Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake

Rashmika Mandanna has described the deepfake ordeal as extremele scary.

A 24-year-old arrested for creating and circulating a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna told police that he wanted to gain followers on Instagram. The mastermind in the case, which sparked a debate on deepfakes around the country, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh and is being brought to New Delhi.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media crafted using artificial intelligence, employing sophisticated algorithms to manipulate both visual and audio elements. The term gained prominence in 2017 when a Reddit user introduced a platform for sharing manipulated videos.

The accused has been identified as Eemani Naveen, a digital marketer. Delhi Police zeroed in on Naveen after examining over 500 social media accounts associated with the deepfake video.

During investigation, the 24-year-old confessed to the crime said he created the video to gain followers on Instagram.

Naveen said he is a fan of Rashmika Mandanna and used to run a fan page of the actor. He created a deepfake video of the 'Animal' actor and shared it on the page. He told police that the post went viral within minutes and there was a significant increase of followers on the account.

Realising that this could land him in trouble, Naveen deleted the posts and changed the Instagram channel name. He also removed relevant digital data from his devices.

The video in question initially showcased British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, entering a lift in a black outfit. However, through the use of deepfake technology, Ms Patel's face seamlessly morphed into that of Ms Mandanna.

The aftermath of the viral deepfake video prompted the Centre to issue an advisory to social media platforms, stressing the legal provisions covering deepfakes and the potential penalties associated with their creation and circulation.